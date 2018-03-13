 
MS Dhoni Enjoys Break From Cricket, Posts Beautiful Video With Family

Updated: 13 March 2018 13:10 IST

MS Dhoni will return to action when the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins in April.

MS Dhoni is making the most of his break from cricket by spending some quality time with his family. © Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been rested from the ongoing Twenty20 International tri-series, the Nidahas Trophy, being held in Sri Lanka, and the former India captain seems to be making the most of his free time by spending some quality time with his family. Dhoni, on Tuesday, posted a video and stills montage in which he can be seen relaxing with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva and also playing catch with the posse of dogs that he owns. The video posted on Instagram was an instant hit, garnering over 300,000 views with an hour of it being posted.

 

A post shared by @ mahi7781 on

Dhoni will now return to action when the Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL) kicks off on April 7. Dhoni will again don the yellow of Chennai Super Kings with the franchise making a comeback to the tournament after serving a two-year suspension.

CSK managed to retain their core team, to be led by none other than Dhoni. While Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina were the other two players to be retained initially, the two-time champions used their two Right to Match (RTM) cards to bring back Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo.

The inaugural match of IPL 2018 will see Dhoni in action as CSK take on take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Like Dhoni, India captain Virat Kohli is also taking it easy, having also been rested from the ongoing Nidahas Trophy.

Kohli on Sunday had posted a picture of "chilling" with wife Anushka Sharma.

Soon after the Bollywood actor took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with Kohli that quickly went viral on the social media.

 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Along with Dhoni and Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were also rested from the tri-nation T20I series, involving Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

