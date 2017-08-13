MS Dhoni Deserves To Go On His Own Terms, Says Michael Hussey

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni deserves to call it quits on his own terms for serving Indian cricket for such a long time, says Australian great Michael Hussey. "MS deserves to go out on his own terms since he has done so much for the cricket in his country. He has been a wonderful captain and a wonderful player for a long period of time," said Hussey, who had shared the dressing room with Dhoni while being a part of Chennai Super Kings franchise. "If he, in his heart believes, he can get to the next World Cup ... He is a very honest and modest man. He will be honest with himself. If he doesn't think, he can contribute and help India win the World Cup, I don't think he will be there.

"But if in his heart, he believes he can still contribute and be a positive influence on the game, I think he deserves every chance to go out there and perform because he has been a great performer for a long time," he told reporters before making his debut as a commentator in TNPL.

Dhoni, who was on Sunday retained in the team for the five-match ODI series and a T20 international against Sri Lanka, had faced criticism after failing with the bat during India's loss against Pakistan in the final of Champions trophy.

Considered one of the best finisher, Dhoni was also criticised for his 108-ball fifty against West Indies in the fourth ODI at Antigua, where India were all out for 178 chasing a paltry 191 to win.

Australia will be touring India for a seven-match ODI series and two T20 internationals and Hussey said winning the series in tough Indian conditions will be the "real big goal" for Australia.

"A lot of Australian players are getting exposure in these conditions. That is most difficult for an Australian, coming from Australia where the pitches are pacy and bouncy to India where the pitches are slow and assist spin," he said.

"The last Test series Australia played quite well and they will get confidence from that. Hopefully, they have learnt lessons from that and they should do well in the ODI series.

"It is obviously tough playing India in home conditions, but I know the Australian team is highly motivated to win the series in India. We have not really done well here, but it is the real big goal in the moment. There is the Ashes and World Cup, but winning in India is a huge goal for Australia."

Asked to draw parallels between the Australian team and the current Indian Test side, Hussey said: "India has had a great home ground record as well which certainly the Australian team I was part in did as well.

"But it is sometimes a bit of a challenge to do well away from home, although India seems to be doing it pretty comfortably in Sri Lanka right now," he said.