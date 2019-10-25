MS Dhoni was not picked in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh. Rishabh Pant, who is being touted as MS Dhoni's successor across formats, was named in both T20Is as well as Test squads. In MS Dhoni's absence, Rishabh Pant has taken over the wicket-keeping responsibilities in the limited-over formats since the World Cup 2019. Rishabh Pant on Friday shared a couple of pictures with India's most successful captain MS Dhoni on his various social media accounts. In the pictures, Rishabh Pant is sitting with the former India skipper, along with his pet dogs. "Good Vibes Only @msdhoni," teh young wicket-keeper captioned the pictures.

Team India chief selector MSK Prasad, reacting to Dhoni's exclusion from India's T20I squad, said that they are "moving on" and are looking at "younger options after the World Cup". He said the selection committee has been "very clear" about this, ever since the multi-nation tournament ended in July.

"We are moving on, we are very clear. Post World Cup we have been clear. We started backing (Rishabh) Pant and wanted to see him do well. He may not have had the best of matches but we are clear, we are focusing on him only," MSK Prasad said after announcing the T20Is and Test squads for Bangladesh series.

Prasad added that they had a chat with Dhoni and the 38-year-old cricketer also endorses the selection committee's "view of backing youngsters".

"We're looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process. We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters," Prasad added.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against Bangladesh, starting November 3.

A day before the team selection, the BCCI's newly-elected president Sourav Ganguly when asked about Dhoni's future had said that "champions don't finish very quickly". He had also said that till he is around, "everybody will be respected".

