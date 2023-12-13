Search engine giant Google has revealed its list of globally 'most searched' atheltes in the year 2023. This year saw some big sporting names making headline, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi making moves to Al-Nassr and Inter Miami. But, surprisingly, the two aren't in the top 10 when it comes to the list of 'most searched athletes' globally. In fact, Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also absent from the list. But, one Indian cricketer did make the cut.

The cricketer is India's emerging star Shubman Gill. The top-order batter has had a truly sensational year that saw him cement his place in the Indian team across all three formats.

Gill is truly being looked upon as a future batting great, with his performances playing pivotal roles in the team's success across formats in 2023. Gill was place 9th in the list

But, surprisingly, Gill isn't the highest-ranked cricketer in the list. New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra stood one step above Gill, at the No. 8 spot in the list of most Googled athletes globally in 2023.

Here's the full list:

1) Damar Hamlin

2) Kylian Mbappé

3) Travis Kelce

4) Ja Morant

5) Harry Kane

6) Novak Djokovic

7) Carlos Alcaraz

8) Rachin Ravindra

9) Shubman Gill

10) Kyrie Irving

Topping the list is Damar Hamlin, an NFL star who plays for the Buffalo Bills. Following him is Paris Saint-German and France striker Kylian Mbappe, with another NFL star Travis Kelce at No. 3. NBA star Ja Morant comes in at No. 4 spot while Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane finished at the 5th spot.

The most-decorated tennis player in men's player in tennis, Novak Djokovic, occupied the 7th spot, followed by the new ATP no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Basketball player Kyrie Irving, who plays for Dallas Mavericks, comes in 10th.