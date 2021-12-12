Wicket-keeper batter Monank Patel has been appointed as USA's skipper ahead of the Ireland series. Ireland will be visiting the United States as a Full Member Nation of the ICC for the first time, for the multi-format white-ball series of five international matches from December 22 to December 30. Left-arm spinner Vatsal Vaghela and wicket-keeper batter Rahul Jariwala received their maiden call-up as USA Cricket announced the squad for the Ireland series. "The National Selection Panel have also named a new One Day International captain with Monank Patel taking the reigns as the leader of the United States now in both white ball formats, with Aaron Jones remaining as his deputy in both ODI and T20I formats," USA Cricket said in a statement.

Patel, who took over as T20I captain on the successful tour of Antigua will now become National Men's Captain going forward. USA Cricket said Saurabh Netravakar remains a key member of the team and leadership group but will have the freedom now to focus more on his bowling in both ODI and T20I cricket.

"In terms of the change of captaincy, the National Selection Panel felt that Monank was the correct choice as leader across both of our primary formats to keep a consistency within the playing and leadership group," said Chair of the Men's National Selection Panel, Michael Voss.

"We would like to pay tribute to Saurabh's leadership and qualities as captain of Team USA in recent years who has been a fine captain for America, we are certain he will remain a key part of the team for many years to come," he added.

USA T20I squad: Monank Patel (capt./wk), Karima Gore, Aaron Jones, Marty Kain, Ali Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Xavier Marshall, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor, Rusty Theron, Vatsal Vaghela.

USA ODI squad: Monank Patel (capt./wk), Rahul Jariwala (wk), Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Xavier Marshall, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor, Vatsal Vaghela.