Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque believes that being mentally strong is the ''most important factor'' during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "As professional players, it is in our blood to be one with bat and ball, all the time. So it is important to be mentally tuned to yourself during these days when you are locked up at home for two to three months. I think you can hold on to your fitness by working out for five or six days, but being mentally strong is the most important factor," ESPNcricinfo quoted Haque as saying. Sports across the globe was severely hit by the pandemic as all the sporting events were brought to a standstill. However, sporting events resumed slowly and many football leagues like Bundesliga, Premier League and La Liga have returned to action.

Cricket is also all set to mark its return when England will host West Indies for a three-match Test series, starting from July 8.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka has been postponed. Moreover, Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury earlier confirmed the postponement of New Zealand's tour to Bangladesh due to the concerns regarding COVID-19.

"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders. Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Chowdhury as saying.

Haque said he is missing cricket while stressing that players' focus should remain ''intact''.

"Of course I miss cricket, of course, I feel bad. Like everyone else, I also had plans for the year, but we have hit a barrier. But we have to remember that this is not in our control, so there's nothing we can do about it," he said.

"We have had so many Tests postponed, but the only ray of hope is that since this is the World Test Championship, we may get to play those Tests. We had targeted improvement in small steps. We were watching the pace-bowling unit progress on their own after we had set them some goals. Players'' focus should remain intact, and we must keep remembering what we improved on when we get back to action," Haque added.