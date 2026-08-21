Former Australia international cricketer Moises Henriques' decision to represent Portugal has brought incredible results already. The 39-year-old smashed a sensational T20I century in just his third outing for Portugal, against Czech Republic on Thursday. Coming in to bat at No. 3, Henriques hammered 12 fours and seven sixes, ending with a score of 111 off just 51 balls. The knock is also Henriques' first international century and first century in the shortest format of the game. Clips of the innings went viral on the internet.

A veteran who has represented Australia 47 times across three formats, Henriques' presence was always going to be a major boost for Portugal. But the impact has been instant, and improved Portugal's chances of qualifying for the next T20 World Cup in 2028.

On Thursday, Henriques' powerful knock propelled Portugal to a score of 211/6 in 20 overs. With the ball, Czech Republic were tottering at 24/5 in 8.5 overs, after which the match had to be paused due to rain. Portugal ended up winning by 91 runs, via the DLS method.

Henriques slammed an unbeaten 66 on his Portugal debut.

Born in the city of Madeira - the same birthplace as Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo - Henriques' family moved to Australia when he was an infant.

WATCH: Moises Henriques' hundred for Portugal

Moises Henriques Century 111(50)

PORvsCZE ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C Match https://t.co/lHWodukdoZ pic.twitter.com/kxLCtpRIGl — Hitartha Bairagi (@BairagiHitartha) August 20, 2026

How can Portugal qualify for T20 World Cup 2026?

The victory sees Portugal sit top of Group B in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2026, ahead of nations like Germany, Israel, Czech Republic and Greece.

Portugal will next face Spain in the Qualifier C final. If they win, they will progress to the Europe regional final, where they will need to finish in top-two in a group featuring Scotland, Denmark and Jersey.

If they do so, they will advance to the T20 World Cup 2028 Global Qualifier, where they will have to battle many nations to secure a spot in the 20-team main event. The United States, Canada, Italy, Nepal and Netherlands are among the nations already placed in the Global Qualifier.

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