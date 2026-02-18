The jailed Pakistan cricket legend and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is reportedly facing serious health issues. The situation has escalated to the point where several former international cricket captains-including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Greg Chappell, and Clive Lloyd-have submitted a joint appeal to the Pakistan government, urging 'fair treatment' for the country's cricketing icon. While international voices rally to support Khan, his sisters have alleged that Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the country's Interior Minister, is threatening them.

'Threat' From Moshin Naqvi

Imran Khan's sisters, Dr Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, claimed that Mohsin Naqvi and Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, are plotting a conspiracy to kill the cricket great. The sisters stated that Khan himself informed them of a plot against his life during a recent meeting.

"These people will kill me; they have made a plan to kill me," Uzma said during a press conference, narrating the conversation she had with her brother.

Aleema Khan also highlighted concerns regarding the deteriorating condition of her brother's eye, claiming that he is being denied access to his trusted medical team.

"Mohsin Naqvi is threatening us; they have tasted blood," Aleema stated. "If anything happens to Imran Khan or to us, mark my words, we will not spare anyone's future generations either."

Uzma and Aleema requested that Khan be examined by his personal physicians, Dr. Asim and Dr. Faisal, but this request was denied.

"The government rejected the specialists recommended by our doctors, so they were provided with alternative names," the sisters explained. "We then put forward our cousin Nausherwan Burki's name to represent the family. We are very disturbed that they rejected his name as well. This is unacceptable!"

International Captains Rally For Imran Khan

The outcry over Imran Khan's health has intensified as more cricket legends, including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, join Gavaskar and Dev in urging the Pakistan government to take immediate action regarding the former Prime Minister's well-being.