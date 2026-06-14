The Pakistan cricket chief, Mohsin Naqvi, is set to induct three to four former Test and international stalwarts to help him in his bid to bring about improvements in the under-fire system of the game. Naqvi told the media in Lahore that there were currently three former stalwarts on his advisory panel, and he wanted to induct more former players into it as he believed better results could be achieved by increasing the number of cricketing minds. “I am meeting some former players in this regard, as I believe that cricket-related matters should be decided by those with extensive knowledge of the game,” said Naqvi, adding that he wanted to empower the advisory group with full authority.

“I want these cricket minds to take calls on cricketing matters pertaining to the national teams, cricket issues and domestic cricket,” he said.

Presently, former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed are among his advisors, and indications are that at least former skippers Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez have been approached to accept the PCB chairman's offer to become his advisors.

Naqvi disclosed that he never liked to interfere in cricketing matters and that his main job as PCB chairman was to ensure that the organisation and Pakistan cricket were financially sound and strong.

“We are in contact with many cricketers. When there are six or seven people instead of three, better decisions will naturally be made,” he stated.

Naqvi said these cricket minds would be responsible for making calls on the captaincy and other issues, as he had no desire to get involved in such matters.

“I can offer suggestions, but there will be occasions when they are not followed. I have to trust them,” he said.

He also spoke about making it mandatory for players to play domestic cricket if they wanted to receive central contracts from the board.

“We have been working on the new contracts format, and everyone agrees that all players have to participate in domestic cricket across all formats.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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