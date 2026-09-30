Mohsin Naqvi's days as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) are numbered. Naqvi became the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on April 3, 2025. The ACC president's term lasts for two years and can only be extended through unanimous consent. According to the rules, Mohsin will remain in the position until April 3, 2027. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Naqvi may seek an extension until the ACC Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is generally held in the last quarter of the year. However, ACC members have said that "the president's term is not linked to the AGM."

"There may be speculation, but Naqvi's term ends in April 2027. Bangladesh is next in line, and there is a belief among ACC members that Tamim is looking forward to taking over. Naqvi may argue that the AGM was held only in August last year, when elections to other ACC positions were not held, and that those elections were conducted only in August this year. But the term of the ACC president has no connection with the AGM," an ACC member was quoted as saying in the report.

"The president has a two-year term, which is rotated among the full members of the ACC. Extensions can occasionally be granted through unanimous agreement among the Executive Board. In the current ACC Executive Board, there is no unanimity. At least on the subject of an extension for Naqvi, there is little chance of unanimity, going by recent events."

Naqvi's extension would require unanimous support from the ACC Executive Board, which appears almost impossible at this point. The Executive Board comprises the five Full Members from the continent: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Given the controversies Naqvi has been involved in, it is unlikely that he will receive an extension. This means that Mohsin will no longer be serving as the ACC president during the 2027 Asia Cup.

Before Mohsin Naqvi, the position of ACC President was held by Jay Shah from 2021 to 2025, and he was re-elected unanimously for a second term. Considering Mohsin Naqvi's conduct, the chances of him being granted an extension as ACC President are believed to be very slim.

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