The Indian cricket team bowlers have struggled to get wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia and the frustration could be sensed from a bizarre incident involving Mohammed Siraj. At the start of Day 2, Smith was batting on 95 and the veteran batter was able to reach his 31st Test century with the help of two back-to-back boundaries off Siraj. On the fourth ball of the over, Smith moved away from his stumps before the ball was delivered due to some issue with the spider cam but it did not go down well with Siraj. The fast bowler finished his run-up and just threw the ball in the stumps' direction.

While Smith completed his ton, Travis Head was able successful in crossing the 150-run mark.

Australia were 327 for the loss of three wickets at the end of Day 1.

Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

(With PTI inputs)