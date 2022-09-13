While the Indian T20 cricket team members are gearing for the World Cup in Australia, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is honing his skills in the County Championship for Warwickshire. The 28-year-old pacer has so far played 13 Tests, 10 ODIs and five T20Is are is one of the best pace prospects in the country. He was part of the ODI series that India played in Zimbabwe and West Indies. Siraj is currently playing his first match for Warwickshire against Somerset in County Championship Division One in Birmingham.

On Day 1 of the match, Siraj impressed with his bowling and gave his team the first breakthrough in the 10th over, when he scalped the wicket of Somerset opener Imam-ul-Haq. The 26-year-old Pakistan batter has played 16 Tests, 54 ODIs, two T20Is and is considered a bright talent. On Monday, however, he could not decipher Siraj's moving ball and ended up getting caught behind.

Watch: Mohammed Siraj Bamboozles Imam-ul-Haq In County Match

Recently, Siraj said that he was consciously looking a improving his consistency with his line and length, rather than thinking about wickets.

"In West Indies and England also I bowled well, my rhythm was good in the first match as well, so my plan was to hit an area consistently without worrying whether I will get wickets or not," Siraj, who took one wicket for 16 runs in eight overs, said in the post-match press conference.

With 40 wickets in 13 Tests, Siraj has impressed in red-ball cricket but he lacked consistency in white-ball game. Asked if he had made any changes for white-ball cricket, Siraj said: "I just kept belief on myself, because ups and downs are part of everyone's life, so I just kept belief that I can do it no matter if it is a white ball or red ball.

"So just wanted to keep hitting the right areas and bowl dot balls to build up pressure on the opposition. Starting with the new ball, I went for wickets a few times but as you know white ball doesn't swing much, so I was planning to consistently hit one area and bowl maiden overs."

