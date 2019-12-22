 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Mohammed Shami "Reminds Me Of Malcolm Marshall," Says Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 22 December 2019 18:35 IST

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on Mohammed Shami, who finished 2019 with 42 wickets in ODI cricket.

Mohammed Shami "Reminds Me Of Malcolm Marshall," Says Sunil Gavaskar
Mohammed Shami cleaned up Shai Hope in the final ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack. © Twitter

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday said Mohammed Shami often reminds him of the legendary pacer Malcolm Marshall, thoughts of whom still "wakes him up from deep sleep". Coming from one of the finest batsmen against genuine fast bowling, the analogy with the West Indies pacer is certainly one of the biggest compliments ever paid to the senior India speedster, who has made the best in the business hop, skip and jump with his pace, swing and bounce through the season. 

It was no surprise that Shami finished the year with a very impressive tally of 42 wickets, the best by any bowler in 2019, and Gavaskar did not shy away from praising the 28-year-old. Asked who is his favourite Indian fast bowler, Gavaskar took Shami's name. 

"He reminds me of Malcolm Marshall, who still wakes me up from deep sleep," Gavaskar said while commentating for the official broadcaster during the third and final One-day International between India and the West Indies. 

Gavaskar also credited World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev for revolutionising Indian fast bowling. 

Impressed with Shami's skills, former India captain Gavaskar had earlier compared the fast bowler to a leopard. 

"When he is running in, when the spider cam actually takes it, it is such a sight. It is almost like a leopard going for a kill," Gavaskar had said. 

Skipper Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran struck aggressive half-centuries to power the West Indies to 315 for five in the series-deciding ODI.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shami finished the year with a very impressive tally of 42 wickets
  • Sunil Gavaskar compared Shami with Malcolm Marshall
  • West Indies posted 315 for five against India in the series decider
Related Articles
Couldn
Couldn't Have Predicted Such Improvement In Indian Fast Bowling: Ian Bishop
"Not Here To Just Rough Up Ball For Spinners": Umesh Yadav On Rise Of Indian Pacers
"Not Here To Just Rough Up Ball For Spinners": Umesh Yadav On Rise Of Indian Pacers
India vs Bangladesh: Indian Pacers Hunt As A Pack, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
India vs Bangladesh: Indian Pacers Hunt As A Pack, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
Watch: Team India Physio Treats Bangladesh Batsman, Twitter Praises Noble Gesture
Watch: Team India Physio Treats Bangladesh Batsman, Twitter Praises Noble Gesture
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Steal The Show On Day 1 Of Pink-Ball Test vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Steal The Show On Day 1 Of Pink-Ball Test vs Bangladesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.