Veteran India spinner Mohammed Shami remains a topic of constant chatter on social media over his continued absence from the national team. Shami continues to perform in domestic cricket, be it in white-ball or red-ball formats. Yet, the selectors have shown little interest in handing him a recall. When former India captain Sourav Ganguly was asked about Shami's situation, he maintained that the seamer hasn't been neglected, but clarity over his future can't be given with conviction.

Shami, who recently won the Duleep Trophy title with the East Zone, has opened up on his approach towards the game and his future, saying if players aren't self-motivated, their approach is wrong.

"There are plenty of reasons to stay motivated if you look for them. You can draw positivity from this ground or any ground you step onto. At this level, if you aren't self-motivated, your approach is wrong," Shami told reporters after a victorious Duleep Trophy campaign.

"Whether it's your first match or your 100th, it doesn't matter, the effort and the approach remain exactly the same," he added.

Shami, who last represented India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, has not featured in a Test since the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final. His latest domestic outing has once again brought his international comeback into focus as he looks to prove his fitness and form.

East Zone ended their 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy title after the final against South Zone ended in a tame draw on the fifth and final day, with Ishan Kishan's side clinching the trophy on the back of a commanding first-innings lead. Shami also played his part in the triumph, claiming two wickets for East Zone.

Shami continues to knock on the Indian selectors' door for a national comeback with an impressive Duleep Trophy campaign. Across three matches, the veteran pacer claimed seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the semi-final, keeping his India return firmly in the spotlight.

Shami had also enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign, claiming 37 wickets at an average of 16.72, including three five-wicket hauls.

With ANI inputs

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