Mohammed Shami's prospects of representing India in international cricket again appear bleak, with the pacer not having played for the national team in one-and-a-half years. Now 36, Shami has struggled with recurring injuries in recent years, and it appears that the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee have moved on to a younger crop of fast bowlers. Concerns have been raised by experts and fans alike as to whether Shami is being ignored due to his age, as he has kept performing well in domestic cricket.

Critics have pointed out that the BCCI should not turn their backs on Shami purely because of age, as experienced fast bowlers like Mitchell Starc continue to thrive for other nations.

However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra dismissed suggestions that age is the only factor keeping Shami out of the Indian team.

"There is a stark difference between Mohammed Shami and Mitchell Starc. Starc has remained fit and played continuously, and whenever he has returned to action, he has spearheaded the (Australian) attack. No question can be raised over his form, fitness and sharpness," Chopra said, in a video with CREX.

"Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, has had injuries. He had a surgery and then spent time out of action. When he returned to domestic cricket, there were question marks over his pace and whether he was in full swing. He did take wickets, but that intensity appeared to be lacking," he said.

Chopra refused the idea that age is the reason Shami is being overlooked, pointing to the fact that veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are older than Shami, are still being selected.

"Is Shami's age going against him? I think that would be preposterous. It makes no sense whatsoever to drop someone because of his age, because you are still selecting veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"I don't think age is the factor. At some point, the selectors will spell out the reason, but I don't think it is age," Chopra concluded.

Shami recently completed 100 first-class matches after appearing for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final.

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