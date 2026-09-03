Pacers Mohammed Shami and Auqib Nabi are reportedly not under the BCCI selection committee's consideration for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand, scheduled to begin on November 15. The Indian team will travel to New Zealand in late October to play five T20Is and as many ODIs, followed by two Tests, all in just over a month. The series will be crucial to India's hopes of reaching next year's World Test Championship (WTC) final, with every game now a must-win for the Shubman Gill-led side.

Considering the green tops and seam-friendly conditions in New Zealand, the BCCI selectors have shortlisted five pacers for the two-match Test series.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, veteran Shami and Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib are not part of the five-man shortlist, which includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Akash Deep.

Shami continues to be sidelined by the selectors despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit for Bengal. He recently took five wickets in the Duleep Trophy semi-finals for East Zone, helping them reach the final.

The upcoming tour of New Zealand will be a key topic of discussion during Thursday's high-profile review meeting at the BCCI's headquarters in Mumbai.

The meeting is expected to be attended by BCCI president Mithun Manhas, secretary Devajit Saikia, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

VVS Laxman, head of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), as well as India captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, could also join the meeting.

India's white-ball tour of New Zealand, comprising five T20Is and five ODIs, begins on October 22 and runs until November 15. The Test series will then begin with the opening match in Wellington from November 19 to 23, followed by the second Test in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

(With ANI Inputs)

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