Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has allegedly failed to cooperate with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in its ongoing probe involving him and fellow batter Imam-ul-Haq, according to a media report. The report in a leading Pakistan newspaper, quoting well-placed sources in the NCCIA, said Rizwan had not been responding to repeated requests from the agency to appear for a forensic examination of his mobile phone. "We have contacted Rizwan several times and asked him to come and meet us and be present when we carry out forensic analysis of his phone so that no data is lost. But either he has not taken calls or told us to contact his lawyer," the newspaper quoted an NCCIA source as saying on Sunday.

The source said the agency had even offered to send a team to Rizwan's residence if he was unable to visit its office, but he had not responded.

"He is not cooperating in the inquiry, which we want to complete as soon as possible as the Lahore High Court has also directed us to complete our inquiry quickly," the source said.

The NCCIA source also made it clear that the agency was not doing anything outside the parameters of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code and had not contacted the ICC in the matter.

"There are some suspicions which need to be cleared. Legally, at present, both players are not guilty of any wrongdoing and if we find no evidence, they will be cleared as soon as possible," the source was quoted as saying.

Rizwan and Imam, along with Salman Ali Agha, were asked to return home after the second Test against England. On their return, Rizwan and Imam were summoned by the NCCIA for questioning after their phones were taken into custody by security personnel accompanying the Pakistan team.

Both players appeared before the agency earlier this month, but there has since been no further development in the case, with Rizwan also hiring a lawyer.

The newspaper said NCCIA sources had made it clear that if Rizwan did not respond soon, the agency would initiate the next legal course of action and issue him an official notice to appear before it.

When the investigation began, a leaked NCCIA document indicated that the agency was looking into alleged betting activity on gambling websites.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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