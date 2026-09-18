Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has submitted his response to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency's (NCCIA) questionnaire while questioning the basis of the agency's inquiry against him. In his response, the wicketkeeper-batter also requested details of the allegations against him and questioned why the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit was not tasked with probing the matter. "As a cricketer, I have served the Pakistan team to the best of my ability," Rizwan stated in his response, as quoted by Samaa TV.

The cricketer also stated that he had not been informed about the online gambling incident he was allegedly linked to and sought details of the allegations against him. The wicketkeeper-batter questioned the basis on which the NCCIA was probing the matter, stating that the ICC ACU should have been conducting the investigation.

"Despite being an active cricketer, the allegations against me were not reported to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit," he stated.

"It is incomprehensible why the NCCIA is conducting an inquiry into such a case," the cricketer said in his response.

Rizwan also demanded details of the allegations against him. "I should be provided with full details of the allegations against me so that I can participate in the inquiry," he said.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has also dismissed Rizwan's petition, in which he argued that the NCCIA had not explained why it questioned him and that it lacked jurisdiction over the matter. The petition was dismissed shortly after a hearing on Thursday.

A few days ago, Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore regarding alleged leaks of information from the team's dressing room. Imam completed his response to the questionnaire, while Rizwan chose to take the matter to court.

The fallout continues after Pakistan's poor performance in England, where they suffered their first-ever 0-3 defeat on English soil. The PCB sent Rizwan, Imam, and five other cricketers home after the second Test defeat.

The PCB reportedly handed the two players' mobile phones to the relevant authorities following their removal, along with those of five other players from Pakistan's squad for the England Test series.

According to a report in Pakistan-based The News International, the NCCIA examined financial matters and suspected transactions involving the two players. Investigators probed the players' financial dealings before and during the Test series, and their bank account details are also under scrutiny.

The investigators were also reviewing bank account transactions during this period and, if any irregularities are found, will look into the source of the funds.

Rizwan and Imam were among the seven players released from the squad after the disastrous first two Test matches of the three-match series against England. Those seven players were sent home, and the Pakistan Cricket Board brought seven other players into the squad and later began an "internal disciplinary inquiry."

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