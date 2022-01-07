Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny are the new names in the India Maharajas squad for the Legends League Cricket starting in Muscat, Oman from January 20, 2022. In an official release, Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, "Mohammad Kaif and Stuart Binny's contribution to the Indian cricket is huge and likewise I feel they will also have an immense role to play in league as well. I am looking forward to watching them play the Legends League Cricket."

"We are excited to have Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny on board in the India Maharajas team! Their inclusions will bring in a lot of experience and diversity. I am sure they will set the atmosphere on fire!" said Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket.

The first season of LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three Teams representing India, Asia and the rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best.

Recently Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) to live telecast all the matches of the league to be played in January 2022, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as livestream the matches in India on SPN's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.