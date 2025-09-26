Former Indian cricket team star Mohammad Kaif responded after he was called out by Jasprit Bumrah for his post on social media. The controversy started when Kaif made an observation that Bumrah has been bowling mainly towards the start of the innings in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The ex-India star hinted that the pacer was not bowling in the death overs in order to prevent any injuries. However, Bumrah was not pleased with the comment and took to social media to call it 'inaccurate'. Kaif has now broken his silence on the interaction and called Bumrah 'Indian cricket's biggest match-winner'.

"Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket's biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours," Kaif posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket's biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours. https://t.co/FqJh7NgRb9 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 26, 2025

In his earlier post, Kaif pointed out that BUmrah used to bowl one over in the beginning and then three overs towards the end of the innings. However, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, he started bowling three overs towards the start of the innings and said that it can end up hurting India.

“Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in the Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at the World Cup, this could hurt India,” Kaif wrote.

Inaccurate before inaccurate againhttps://t.co/knkjXOGOKb — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 25, 2025

The star pacer did not take the comment well and replied that he has been inaccurate before and in this case, the was inaccurate in his analysis once again.

"Inaccurate before inaccurate again," he replied on the social media post.