Pakistan's white-ball discard Mohammad Irfan Khan was on Friday named captain as the national selectors announced a young squad for the men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament to be held in Doha later this month. The squad only includes three players who have represented the senior team in a few games, including Irfan, spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal. The remaining players have impressed in under-19, Shaheens or domestic circuits, and in the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan and India will face off once again with eight teams competing in the tournament from November 14 to 23.

Pakistan Shaheens are placed in Group ‘B' alongside Oman, India ‘A' and UAE, while Afghanistan ‘A', Bangladesh ‘A', Hong Kong and Sri Lanka ‘A' are placed in Group ‘A'.

Pakistan will play their opening match of the T20 tournament against Oman on November 14, before taking on India ‘A' on November 16. Shaheens' final group match will be against UAE on November 18.

Pakistan Shaheens 15-member squad: Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Faiq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

