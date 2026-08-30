Veteran pacer Mohammad Amir has shut the door on a possible comeback to the Pakistan cricket team months after acquiring British citizenship. Speaking on Furqan Bhatti's YouTube channel, Amir revealed that his status as a British citizen comes with conditions that prevent him from representing any other nation, including Pakistan. Amir recently played in The Hundred as a local player after going unsold in the tournament's player draft earlier this year as an overseas player. He acquired British citizenship through his wife, Narjis Khan.

"I am a British local now. When you play in competitions such as the County Championship and The Hundred as a local player, you have to sign a document stating that you cannot play for another country as a local. So, the Pakistan chapter I had before is now closed," said Amir.

Amir was recently was asked about his future plans and the possibility of playing in the IPL. Amir clarified that his priority remains the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and said he is yet to decide on a potential IPL stint.

"I will play in the PSL in 2027 as an overseas player. As for the IPL, I don't know yet whether I will participate," Amir said on the sidelines of The Hundred.

For the unversed, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood also played in the IPL from 2012 to 2015. Like Amir, Mahmood had acquired British citizenship and was subsequently signed by Punjab Kings. He also played a few matches for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup, bringing an end to a Pakistan career that included 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is.

Regarded as one of the finest left-arm fast bowlers of his generation, Amir remains a sought-after player in franchise leagues across the world.

Earlier in July, concerns were raised before Amir's signing for Trent Rockets was officially confirmed. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, some critics argued that he should not have been allowed to play as a domestic player in The Hundred after registering for the draft as an overseas player

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