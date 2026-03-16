Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir compared the country's young prodigy Maaz Sadaqat to India's Abhishek Sharma. 20-year-old Sadaqat made his international debut during Pakistan's recently concluded three-match ODI series in Bangladesh. The southpaw scored 18 in his first game at the highest level but improved well and hit his first fifty in the very next contest. He scored 75 off just 48 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes. Bowling left-arm orthodox, Sadaqat picked three wickets, thus earning the Player of the Match award.

Amir was left impressed by the performance of Sadaqat, who opened the batting for Pakistan in the three-match ODI series. He compared the star batter to India's Abhishek Sharma, who is currently the top-ranked T20I batter.

"Who is the Abhishek Sharma in Pakistan team?" asked a fan to Amir during a live session on his YouTube channel.

He replied, "I don't know if Abhishek Sharma should be in our team or not. But now that you have seen the potential in Maaz Sadaqat, you should pay special attention to how we should make him a player.

"It is the captain, management and system which make or ruin the career of a player. I am telling you this from my experience. It is his (Maaz's) job and our system's job as well to not distract him and to keep him focused. If you pay attention to Maaz Sadaqat and he works on his technique, he can become a player.

"You saw his shots yesterday (Pakistan's second ODI vs Bangladesh). It wasn't a T20 game, but he was hitting sixes on both sides. He can become a player."

While speaking about Abhishek, Amir said that such players are bound to fail more often than not.

"You cannot rely on a player like Abhishek Sharma because they have high chances of failing. They will perform in two to three games out of 10 or 12. You have already seen his failures in the T20 World Cup 2026. You need players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, who are certain to perform in five out of 10 games," said the former Pakistan pacer.