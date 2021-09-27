England all-rounder Moeen Ali has decided to retire from Test cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release on Monday. Moeen Ali, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with the Chennai Super Kings, said that while he enjoyed Test cricket, the intensity of it all "can be too much sometimes". The 34-year-old said he now want to enjoy the game and play it for as long as he can. The all-rounder said that he was "happy and content" with what he had achieved in the longest format of the game.

"I'm 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket," Moeen Ali was quoted as saying in ECB's media release.

"Test cricket is amazing, when you're having a good day it's better than any other format by far, it's more rewarding and you feel like you've really earnt it.

"I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out."

"I've enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I've done enough of it and I'm happy and content with how I've done," he added.

Moeen Ali has represented England in 64 Tests, scoring 2,914 runs at an average of 28.29. The left-handed batsman has five centuries and 14 half-centuries in the longest format.

The right-arm off-spinner has had a massive impact with the ball as well, taking 195 wickets with five five-wicket hauls in Tests with a best of 6/53.

Moeen Ali thanked his coaches, captains and all of his family for their support during his Test career.

"I have to thank Peter Moores and Chris Silverwood for being my coaches and Peter for giving me my debut. Cookie and Rooty as the captains who I've enjoyed playing under and I hope they are happy with how I played," he said.

"My parents are my number one, I feel without their support there is no way I would have made it, every game I played was for them and I know they are really proud of me.

"My brothers and my sister, on my bad days they've been the first to pick me up and my wife and kids, my wife's sacrifices and the patience she has, I am really grateful for that. They have all been amazing on my journey, everything I did I did for them."