Mitchell Starc Takes Two Hat-Tricks For New South Wales In Same Match

Updated: 07 November 2017 13:22 IST

The Aussie pacer took his second hat-trick of the match to deliver Sheffield Shield victory for New South Wales.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc in action © AFP

With less than a fortnight to go for The Ashes 2017, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc seems to be recovering well from his injury. The Aussie pacer took his second hat-trick of the match to deliver Sheffield Shield victory for New South Wales over Western Australia at Hurstville on Tuesday. Starc dismissed Jason Behrendorff and David Moody with the last two balls of his 15th over and Jon Wells with the first of his 16th.

Earlier on Monday, Starc first clean bowled Jason Behrendorf, then trapped David Moody leg before wicket before scattering the stumps of Simon Mackin with consecutive deliveries to take his first hat-trick of the match.

Starc had registered a career-best haul of eight for 73 against South Australia at Adelaide Oval late last month. It capped an impressive domestic match for Australia's two Test strike bowlers -- Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Hazlewood took three for 13 on the way to figures of three for 24 in Western Australia's first innings of 176.

Starc and Hazlewood are expected to share the new ball in the opening Test of the Ashes series against England in Brisbane, starting on November 23.

With AFP Inputs.

