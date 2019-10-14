Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has injured his bowling hand after reports emerged of him punching the dressing room wall during a Sheffield Shield match on Sunday. The 27-year-old right-hander was leading Western Australia against Tasmania in Perth. Mitchell Marsh scored a half-century in Western Australia's second innings, but was caught and bowled by Jackson Bird soon after that. After the match ended in a draw, Mitchell Marsh took his frustrations out on the wall, during which he reportedly fractured his hand.

"Western Australian captain Mitch Marsh injured his hand during (Sunday's) Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the WACA ground," said a statement from his team.

"Marsh sustained the injury when he struck the wall in the changerooms following his dismissal earlier in the day.

"The extent of the injury and a time frame on his return will be determined later this week after further investigation."

Marsh had impressed on his return to the Australian Test team with a five-wicket haul in the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2019 against England in September.

Western Australia will next take on Victoria in the Sheffield Shield on Friday. It would be a big setback for Marsh if he misses out on the opportunity as he is bidding for a place in the squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan, starting on November 21 in Brisbane.

According to a report published by cricket.com.au, Marsh will have scans on his right hand.

"We're concerned that he wouldn't have been able to bowl today," said Warriors coach Adam Voges was quoted as saying.

"We'll have to wait and see ... all I know is that his hand is sore."

Marsh was in the frame to retain his place in the side after taking 7/86 in the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

(With AFP inputs)