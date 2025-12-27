England registered a historic win over Australia in the fourth Ashes Test on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Chasing a modest target of 175, England lost six wickets but still managed to cross the finish line. It was a special moment for Ben Stokes and his team, as they ended England's 18-match winless streak in Australia. This was their first victory Down Under since 2011. Despite clinching such a memorable win, England have already missed the chance to reclaim the Ashes, as Australia lead the series 3-1.

Apart from the win, one of the biggest highlights of the day was former England pacer Stuart Broad's smiling face. Fans were quick to draw comparisons between his expressions during the Perth and Melbourne Tests.

During the Perth Test, Broad's disheartened expression from the commentary box was captured after he saw Joe Root getting clean bowled. Fast forward to the Melbourne Test, Broad witnessed the winning runs being hit and joyously celebrated the moment with a big smile.

FINALLY we can post happy Broady!



After the match, England skipper Ben Stokes expressed his thoughts on the victory and called it a complete team effort.

"It's been a massive effort from everyone, and to come out on the right side of the result feels really special. Hopefully it means a lot. We play for a lot of people - not just ourselves. The support we get, wherever we go in the world, is incredible. The noise, the chants, the constant backing - the lads out in the middle hear it, feel it, and thrive off it. I know a lot of our fans will be buzzing right now. (the build up to this game and how satisfying to win the game) Definitely very satisfying," said Stokes.

"There was a fair bit going on in the build-up to this match, a lot being thrown our way. For the lads to come out, stay focused, and perform the way they did says a lot about the character in this team. Huge credit to the players, support staff, and management for keeping everyone locked in on what mattered - playing good cricket. We knew it wasn't straightforward (chase)," he added.