Former Australia fast bowler and Test double centurion Jason Gillespie has expressed serious concerns over the mindset and preparation of modern-day batters, questioning their willingness to put in the hard yards to improve technique, especially in testing conditions. Gillespie was disappointed with the overall batting display from both sides, insisting that the conditions were challenging but far from unplayable. "My overriding feeling is the batting hasn't been as good as it could be," Gillespie said on ABC Sport during the Boxing Day Ashes Test

"I can't believe what I've seen to be honest. Yes there's movement off the surface and a little through the air. But I wouldn't say there's demons in the surface," he added.

Gillespie feels modern batters are too quick to accept dismissal rather than fight through tough phases.

"It just seems to me the modern batter, the moment there's any sideways movement there's this saying of 'there's one with my name on it so make the most of it'. I'm not quite sure that's the right approach," he noted.

The former Australian seamer also questioned current training methods, wondering whether batters are avoiding uncomfortable practice conditions, "Are modern batters batting enough on surfaces that favour bowlers in practice or do they just go and have the easy throwdowns as opposed to a good hard contest in training?"

According to Gillespie, meaningful improvement only comes through struggle and problem-solving.

"That's how you learn, work out solutions, problem solve, work out strategies. We certainly haven't seen any of that," he said.

England's batting has repeatedly faltered under pressure in the ongoing series.

A similar pattern has been visible in India as well, particularly in home conditions where spin-friendly pitches demand patience and sound technique. On several occasions, Indian batters have thrown away their wickets instead of grinding it out.

In an era dominated by aggressive strokeplay and quick scoring, Gillespie's remarks serve as a reminder that Test cricket still rewards discipline, resilience, and the willingness to endure tough spells at the crease.

