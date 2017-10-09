Mitchell Johnson Brutally Trolled For Twitter Banter Involving Ashish Nehra

It all started off with some banter on Twitter between former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson and New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan. The Mitchells were trolling one another in a hilarious exchange. It led to Johnson challenging McClenaghan to a bowl-off to see who was the fastest left-armer in the world over 30 years of age. Dean Jones crashed their party with an epic burn, replying on the thread, "Currently Ashish Nehra". Suddenly, Nehra became the topic of discussion and when Johnson joked, "His run up is definitely faster", Indian fans came out in numbers to stand up for the 38-year-old India pacer.

You going around again old timer? — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 8, 2017

Hahaha yep & we should have a bowl off to see who's the fastest left armer over 30 ?????? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 9, 2017

His run up is definitely faster ?? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 9, 2017

In reply to Johnson's comment on Nehra's run-up, one Indian fan wrote, "His line and length is much better than others". However, Johnson decided to pull out some stats to prove the twitterati wrong.

Hahaha really with an Ave over 40 & Strike rate close to 80 ???? Just so you know, we are just having some banter ???? — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) October 9, 2017

Johnson did try to defuse the situation by saying, "Just so you know, we are just having some banter". But it was already too late for that as Indian fans came in swarms to brutally troll the former Aussie pacer.

Here we are talking about t20 stat.he is part of Indian t20 team not test team..Look at his avg in t20. Its 21.44... pic.twitter.com/wLJLgcMbHn — Rakesh Rajpurohit (@RakeshPurohit55) October 9, 2017

Hey, whether Nehra is faster or not, he is still around and mitch is retired and out... — Chirayu R. Mankad (@cmankad) October 9, 2017

No offence Mitch but he bowled way above 90mph arnd 2002-03 when u were probably a little occupied with body piercings n tattoos — Karan Aggarwal (@kay_297) October 9, 2017

Nehra jee is still playing while mitch retired of his poor fitness and begging to play ipl — swastik (@swa_stik) October 9, 2017

After all he's nehraji and you are just a poor normal guy — NITISH KUMAR VERMA (@iamnitish26) October 9, 2017

@cricketaakash Muh khola bakwaas bola — swastik (@swa_stik) October 9, 2017

Mitchell Johnson has been a disaster for ipl.

nehra is one of the finest bowler at this age.

Mr.jones



cameback at 38.@MitchJohnson398 —(@rahuljsarma) October 9, 2017

I'm just wondering if Mitch Johnson can even run by holding the cricket ball at the age of 38!! #Justjokingchampion — Choda Writes (@ImoRoflme) October 9, 2017

@MitchJohnson398

u cant even bowl in street cricket now.

forget internationals.

i hope u remem beating by indian batsman especially sachin. —(@rahuljsarma) October 9, 2017

Nehra was named in the India squad for the Twenty20 international series against Australia that started on Saturday. The 38-year-old wasn't part of the playing XI in the first T20I that India won by nine wickets (DLS method).

Nehra was included in the 15-man squad after playing the T20I series against England earlier this year.

His inclusion surprised many, mostly because he is on the wrong end of his 30s and the next World T20 is a good three years away but Nehra's skill in the shortest format of the game is invaluable and he has showcased that time and again both for the Men In Blue and also while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).