Middlesex Cricket on Monday announced that Indian international quick bowler Umesh Yadav has signed terms with the club and will join for the remainder of the 2022 season. Yadav was not initially named in Middlesex's squad to face Worcestershire this week at Merchant Taylors' School and the club has delayed announcing his arrival until receiving confirmation that his visa had been approved.

This morning the club received this confirmation, and confirmation that he is registered with the ECB, and Yadav has, as a result, now been named as an addition to Middlesex's squad for this weeks' game.

Yadav will be available to represent the club in both First-Class and List-A formats, playing an important part in Middlesex's County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns for the rest of the season.

The Nagpur born seamer, 34, has a wealth of international experience, having played 134 times for India, in 52 Tests, 77 One Day Internationals, and 7 International T20s, in which he has taken 273 wickets for his country. In total he has over 650 career wickets to his name across all three formats of the game and has a best international return of 6 for 88 for India, which he picked up against the West Indies in the Hyderabad Test of 2018.

Speaking of the addition of Yadav to the Middlesex side, the Club's Head of Men's Performance Cricket, Alan Coleman, commented: “It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we've been looking for the right player to replace him."

“Yadav is that man. He comes to us with a wealth of experience, he is a proven world-class performer, and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside," he added.

Speaking further about Umesh, Coleman said: “As a bowler he offers a huge amount. He delivers the ball from wide of the crease, can move the ball both ways, regularly tops 140 kph, and possesses a vicious short ball, so will be a real handful for opposition batters in English conditions."

