Michael Vaughan never misses a chance to poke fun at Indian cricket and cricketers on social media and the former England captain was at it again as he posted a hilarious comment on a video of Virat Kohli trying to balance his bat during the first day of India's tour game against Leicestershire.

"Virat not in the same bat balancing league as Joe," Vaughan tweeted on the video that has now gone viral.

Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe ???????? https://t.co/CJSvpPVB0W — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2022

Though India were off to a poor start in the warm-up game against Leicestershire on Thursday, one positive sign was the batting of former captain Virat Kohli. He batted with confidence and looked poised for a big score. Apart from his confident stroke-play, there was another point in Kohli's innings that went viral on social media. On Day 1, the 34-year-old Kohli was seen trying to balance the bat upright without any support. It was reminiscent of what ex-England captain Joe Root had done during a recent Test match against New Zealand.

Kohli was eventually dismissed for 33 as India reached 246/8 on the first day, thanks mainly to wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat's unbeaten 70.

Promoted

India decided to declare their first innings on the overnight score and allowed its bowlers to have a go at the Leicestershire batters, which included the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

While Pujara was dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Shame, Pant went on to score a strokeful half-century.