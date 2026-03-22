There has always been a debate around Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings regarding the greatest team in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both sides have won a record five titles. While MI were the first to do so, CSK equalled the mark later. Such is the fan following and impression of the two teams that the matches between them are termed the 'El Clasico of IPL'. Without a doubt, the two are among the most successful sides in the tournament.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is of the opinion that MI is the greatest IPL team. He termed the side's quality of producing match-winners for the national side as the reason behind his verdict.

"On picking the side between CSK and MI as the greatest team in the IPL, this will always be debatable. CSK started winning the IPL title from 2010 onwards. They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 and were the first team to do so. But when MI started winning from 2013, they kept winning after every alternate year. Then they won the IPL trophy back-to-back in 2019 and 2020," Pathan said on JioStar.

"But what I like about MI is their contribution to Indian cricket. The number of match winners they have produced for the Indian team is absolutely tremendous. How do you achieve that? First, you make your franchise big. Second, you deliver results with the team you have. Even now, MI had a great squad last season that could have easily won the trophy, but they couldn't for different reasons," he added.

Over the years, MI have produced players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan, who have played match-winning knocks for the Indian cricket team. Notably, MI opener Rohit Sharma, who led the side to five IPL titles, is also among the major contributors to Team India.

"CSK don't have four Indian captains, MI do. In that respect, assembling a team and contributing to a bigger cause, I think MI are the greatest IPL team. I know CSK will always say they are also the greatest, having won five trophies too. There is no doubt. There will always be a debate and it is a fair debate. But I think MI take the edge because they have given so many wonderful cricketers and young talents to Indian cricket," Pathan concluded.

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