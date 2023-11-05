Two of the finest middle-order batters India have ever seen, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have done wonders in the national team over the years, winning some of the biggest trophies. Both cricketers are now retired, enjoying their personal lives outside the cricket field. But, there remain certain beliefs about their personal relationship, and their equation with each other. Yuvraj had the opportunity to be 'politically correct' about his rapport with MS Dhoni off the field, and he didn't hesitate in suggesting that the two aren't close friends.

In a chat on TRS Clips, Yuvraj admitted that he and Dhoni were friends because they both played cricket for India together. Beyond that, they didn't quite connect as their personal lifestyles were quite contrasting.

"Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences.

"Sometimes he made decisions I didn't like, sometimes I made decisions he didn't like. That happens in every team. When I was at the end of my career, when I wasn't getting the right picture about my career, I asked him for advice. He was the guy who told me that the selection committee is not looking you right now. I was like, at least I got to know the real picture. This is just before 2019 World Cup. That is the reality," he said.

Yuvraj further stressed that teammates in a sporting side don't have to be best of friends with each other, they just have to give their best when they step onto the field.

Advertisement

"Your teammates don't have to be your best friends outside the field. Everybody has a different lifestyle, skill set. Certain people hang out with certain people, you don't have to be best friends with everyone to go on the field. If you take any team, all eleven don't get along. Some do, some don't. When you are in the park, put your ego behind you and contribute on the field.

"There were times when MS was injured, I was a runner for him. I remember there was one moment when he was in 90s, I wanted to give him the strike to help him reach his 100. I remember diving for him, for his second run, as he was in 90s.

"When I was batting in a World Cup match, I was 48 against the Netherlands. There were 2 runs to get and Mahi blocked both the balls so that I get 50," he explained.

Yuvraj Singh on his friendship with dhoni pic.twitter.com/O0Indl23oY — Vishvajit (@RutuEra7) November 4, 2023

Giving another example of what a professional relationship he and Dhoni had, Yuvraj gave an example from the 2011 World Cup final.

"In the World Cup final (2011), it was decided if Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) gets out, I'll go, if Virat gets out, Dhoni goes. That thing is more important than friendship. We were hardcore professionals. I wish him well, I know he wishes me well.

Advertisement

"He is retired, I am retired. When we meet, we meet like friends only not like 'I don't want to get to know you'. We shot an ad together too, and had fun talking about our past days," the former India batter said.