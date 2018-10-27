"Maybe 3rd Umpire Pressed Wrong Button": Controversial Run-Out Leaves Australian Players Fuming

Australian players were left fuming after controversy broke out during the second T20I against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chasing 148 for victory, Australia lost D'Arcy Short early following a contentious decision by the third over. Short was at the non-striker's end when Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim got a finger to a return shot from Aaron Finch that ricocheted into the stumps. Replays didn't give a conclusive answer but third umpire gave the left-hander out -- much to the disbelief of both Short and Finch.

A livid Finch was seen remonstrating to the on-field umpires but to no avail as the decision stood.

After the match, Glenn Maxwell was adamant that Short should not have been given out and that his teammates shared the view.

"We certainly had a view as a team that we thought his bat was clearly grounded behind the line," Maxwell said at the post-match press conference.

"Maybe the third umpire pressed the wrong button. We've all made mistakes.

"As we probably saw it in the change rooms, there wasn't really any doubt.

"I think if you even look at the way he's holding his bat, it's very hard to hold it above the line with the bat sitting out of his gloves."

On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed seemed bemused by the hue and cry surrounding the run-out.

"I don't know why (there was) so much reaction because clearly it is out," he said.

"The bat is not on the ground."

Maxwell hit a chancy 37-ball 52 with four boundaries and a six but could not score the 23 runs required in the final over as Australia -- chasing 148 to win -- ended up at 136-8 in their 20 overs.

Australia lost the match by 11 runs as Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead to clinch the three-match T20I series.

