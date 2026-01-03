Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has opened up on his release by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed the franchise to part ways with the 30-year-old, amid controversy over his participation in the 19th edition of the tournament. Speaking to BDCricTime, Mustafizur stated, "If they release me, what can I do?" It was also reported that Mustafizur was disappointed over his release, a move which came due to rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Pressure had been mounting on the BCCI and KKR following the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also targeted by various groups over the inclusion of Mustafizur in the squad.

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.

The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required for the event scheduled to start on March 26.

Speaking to NDTV, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "After observing the recent development in Bangladesh, BCCI has taken a decission and instructed KKR authorities to release Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. If KKR further request us his replecement, BCCI will take a decission and allowing the replacement of Mustafizur Rahman in terms and condition of the IPL."

"This decision was taken due to recent development in Bangladesh but in future what will happen can't say right now. We have told KKR to take immediate action and very soon they will do the announcement," Saikia said.

On Friday, Mustafizur became the first Bangladesh pacer to take 400 or more wickets in T20 cricket.