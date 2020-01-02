 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Mayank Agarwal Reaping Rewards Of Hard Work: Karun Nair

Updated: 02 January 2020 23:08 IST

Karun Nair said that Mayank Agarwal has worked really hard to achieve success at the international level.

Mayank Agarwal Reaping Rewards Of Hard Work: Karun Nair
Mayank Agarwal has scored three hundreds in nine Tests. © AFP

Karnataka skipper Karun Nair said on Thursday that India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal has worked really hard to achieve success at the international level and his absence from Karnataka's Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai will open the doors for other youngsters to shine. "I think Mayank has always been a hard working cricketer, so I feel it was high time that the hard work paid off," Nair said.

"Mayank is a big player, but it (his absence) opens up an opportunity for someone else to come and grab the chances," said Nair, who has played six Tests for India.

Karnataka will miss the services of Mayank as he is set to leave for New Zealand with the India A team on January 10.

"It is because of the hard work he put in that he (Mayank) is doing well now and I don't think he has changed much at all. It is just that with the runs that he got, his confidence also improved and as a batsman, confidence plays such a big role," he added.

Mayank, 28, has played nine Tests so far, scoring 872 runs with three hundreds, including two double centuries, and three fifties to his name.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Karun Kaladharan Nair Karun Nair Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Karun Nair said Mayank Agarwal's absence opens door for youngsters
  • Mayank Agarwal will miss Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy match
  • Agarwal will travel to New Zealand with India A team
Related Articles
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
"Just Come From The Gym": Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Mayank Agarwal For
"Just Come From The Gym": Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Mayank Agarwal For 'Showing Off' Biceps
Mayank Agarwal Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In India
Mayank Agarwal Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In India's Squad For ODI Series Against West Indies
Mayank Agarwal Likely To Replace Injured Shikhar Dhawan For ODI Series Against West Indies: Report
Mayank Agarwal Likely To Replace Injured Shikhar Dhawan For ODI Series Against West Indies: Report
"Never Forget Your Roots": Mayank Agarwal
"Never Forget Your Roots": Mayank Agarwal's Photo With Grandparents Wins Hearts
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.