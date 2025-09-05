Massive allegations of match-fixing have rocked the UP T20 League. The issue came to light after Kashi Rudras team manager Arjun Chauhan claimed that he was offered Rs 1 crore by a 'bookie'. According to the allegations, a person who introduced himself as a bookie in Lucknow asked the manager to influence a player's performance according to his requirements. An FIR has been registered at the Sushant Golf City Police Station in Lucknow regarding these allegations. A user on Instagram allegedly offered Arjun Chauhan one crore rupees. The fixer said that a player on the team should play according to his strategy. It was also stated that the money would be transferred online in US dollars.

In the FIR registered regarding the allegations of match-fixing, it is claimed that the person who contacted the team manager from the Instagram ID '@vipss_nakrani' called himself a big bookie. It is also alleged that the bookie tried to entice the manager by luring him with the promise of earning at least 50 lakhs in a single match.

In this entire case, Hardayal Singh Champawat, the Regional Integrity Manager of the Anti-Corruption Department, has lodged an FIR at the Sushant Golf City Police Station. Hardayal Singh is posted in the Anti-Corruption Unit, Central Region, Jaipur, and is currently stationed in Lucknow.

At present, a case has been registered at the Sushant Golf City Police Station in Lucknow under BNS 49, 56, 61, 62, 112, 318, 319, Section 3 of the Public Gambling Act, and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. Lucknow Police are now investigating these allegations and trying to find out the truth.