India's newest spin-bowling star Manav Suthar picked up a match haul of seven wickets as Warwickshire defeated Hampshire by an innings and 129 runs in a Division One away game of the English County Championship. Having picked 11 wickets in his first two games for the Birmingham-based County club before leaving for national duty in Sri Lanka, the left-arm orthodox spinner started from where he had left off with a match haul of 7 for 94 in a total 38.3 overs bowled across both Hampshire innings. Batting first, Warwickshire scored 398 and then bowled out Hampshire for 115 and 154 inside three days. The match ended late Friday evening as per India time.

Suthar had figures of 3/42 in 15 overs in the first innings and followed it up with 4/52 in 23.3 overs in the second innings.

Out of his seven dismissals, he had one batter bowled, two were leg before and one was stumped signalling his dominance over the Hampshire batting unit.

Quiet debut for Auqib Nabi

In another match at the Oval in London, Surrey beat Yorkshire by one wickets with Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi picking a wicket each in both innings in a winning cause. His maiden county wicket was fellow India Test teammate Kuldeep Yadav.

Towards the end of the chase, he also hit a six to bring Surrey closer to the target.

Yuzvendra Chahal picks up 9 in losing cause

Out of contention for national recall, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up nine wickets for Northamptonshire, including a five-for in the second innings, but Durham produced a clinical bowling performance to win the Division 2 game by 153 runs despite conceding a first-innings lead.

Durham scored 205 and 261 in their two innings while Northants after scoring 263 in their first innings were bowled out for 50 in the second essay in pursuit of 204.

However, it was a good match for 36-year-old leg-spinner Chahal who took 4 for 36 in the first innings and 5 for 84 in the second innings. His leg-break that went through the gates of former England skipper Ben Stokes was a beauty.

Chahal has so far picked 14 wickets in three first-class games while another 15 in seven Royal London Cup games (List A).

In the same match, Mayank Agarwal, who turned up for Durham for the first time, scored 36 and 48. The second-innings 48 came in an 89-run stand with Stokes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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