Mahela Jayawardene Replaces Ricky Ponting as Mumbai Indians Head Coach

Mahela Jayawardene's appointment has come in the wake of Ricky Ponting's contract coming to a close.

Mahela Jayawardene's appointment has come in the wake of Ricky Ponting's contract coming to a close. © AFP

Mumbai:

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has replaced Ricky Ponting as the head coach of Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jayawardene's appointment has come in the wake of Ponting's contract coming to a close.

The former Australia captain was Mumbai Indians chief coach for the the past two seasons after taking charge from former India coach John Wright.

Commenting on the Sri Lankan's appointment, team owner Nita Ambani said, "Jayawardene is an astute figure in the modern era of cricket. He is a perfect role-model for the young Mumbai Indians squad. I am sure our global fans, who have always believed in the team and expects the best, will welcome Mahela to our Mumbai Indians family."

Jayawardene has rich experience in limited overs cricket having being part of the winning World T20 2014 Sri Lankan squad and leading the country to the finals of 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup. The 39-year-old possesses the requisite attitude and the appetite for a new role in his career.

The Sri Lankan while accepting the challenge has termed his new assignment as the "start of a new chapter" and is looking forward to bringing the best of his life learning to the field.

"I am very excited by the appointment and glad that the Mumbai Indians management appreciated my presentation and ideas," said Jayawardene adding, "I am looking forward to working with a really talented squad, all the support staff, and the owners to help strengthen the two-time IPL champions.

"Mumbai Indians have the most passionate fan base in the IPL and I have always been wowed by the amazing support the team gets at Wankhede Stadium. In what is a new chapter in my career, I will be striving hard to bring them more on-field success and joy."

Jayawardene will soon be travelling to Mumbai to conduct a detail meeting with the team management.