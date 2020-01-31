Madan Lal, RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik Appointed BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee Members

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Friday. Former India coach Madan Lal , former fast bowler RP Singh and India women cricketer Sulakshana Naik were named in the three-member CAC. "The term of appointment will be for one year," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement released by the board. Madan Lal was part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad and later served as Team India coach and a selection committee member.

The CAC members will now select replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

The 68-year-old former bowler claimed 71 wickets in 39 Tests and 73 wickets in 67 one-day internationals for India.

"I am happy and honoured that the BCCI has given me the job and I intend to do it with all honesty," Lal told news agency IANS.

"I can't say anything more because I am yet to receive any guidelines. I know what my job is but can speak only after I get guidelines from the board," he added.

Former left-arm fast bowler RP Singh played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, having claimed 40, 69 and 15 wickets respectively.

Singh was a part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 in South Africa in 2007.

Naik played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India women in a career spanning 11 years.

The CAC was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.