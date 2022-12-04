The first Test between Australia and West Indies in Perth is not less than any roller coaster ride. From a double and a single hundred by Marnus Labuschagne to an unbeaten 101 by West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, the fans have seen it all. Opted to bat first, Australia posted a total of 598/4 in the first innings, with Labuschagne and Steve Smith smashing double hundreds. In return, West Indies were bowled out at 283. In the second innings, Australia declared at lunch on Day 4 after they had reached the score of 182/2. At stumps, West Indies score read at 192/3 and they still need 306 runs to win.

On Day 4, a very strange incident took place which gave a sigh of relief to West Indies but left the Australian players disappointed. In the 41st over, Josh Hazlewood bowled a fiery delivery to Kraigg Brathwaite, who was batting at 67. The Caribbean skipper missed the ball and it went to the wicketkeeper, after touching the bails. To everyone's surprise, the bails did not come off and Brathwaite got another life.

Hazlewood was visibly disappointed after his fantastic delivery failed to scalp Brathwaite's wicket.

Coming to the match, the in-form Labuschagne belted an unbeaten 104 to go with his first innings 204 -- only the eighth player to achieve the 200-100 feat in the same Test, joining the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara.

In a blow for Australia, skipper and pace spearhead Pat Cummins did not bowl after experiencing thigh soreness.

