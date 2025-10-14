Pakistan's Noman Ali spun a web around South Africa on the second day of the first Test in Lahore. The left-arm spinner snared four wickets for 85 runs as world champion South Africa fought hard to reach 216/6 on a tricky wicket for batters in the first Test on Monday. During the day's play, former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja quipped, "He's wearing a fancy pair of glasses, Noman Ali. Looks like welding glasses," said Ramiz on commentary. The comment has gone viral on social media. Earlier, Raja had said Babar Azam always does 'drama' after getting out.

Ramiz Raja with a cheeky comment again!



Yesterday he taunted Babar Azam & today he joked that Noman Ali's glasses look like 'welding glasses' but clearly, they're working wonders for his focus on the field! #RamizRaja | #NomanAli | #PAKvSA | #Cricket | #WTC27 | #GreenTeam pic.twitter.com/EHohbBzD8d — Green Team (@GreenTeam1992) October 13, 2025

The comment was not taken well by many on social media.

Quality of commentary is such that watching on mute is a better option. — Usama Ahmed (@UsamaAh48661046) October 13, 2025

Looks like Ramiz is in the commentary box only to insult Pakistani players instead of doing his job. — Abhishek Mishra (@abhi_mishraa83) October 13, 2025

Uncalled for, no class — Zarvaan Uncle (@ZarvaanUncle) October 13, 2025

Rameez is getting worse by the day..not that he was any good earlier.. — riz khan (@Rizdom82) October 13, 2025

Talking about the match, left-handed Tony de Zorzi showed a lot of composure against the spinners on an abrasive wicket and was unbeaten on a skillful 81 by stumps on day two, but South Africa still trails by 162 runs. South Africa's own left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy took three wickets in four deliveries in a career-best haul of 6-117 to help South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 378 in the first session.

Salman Ali Agha (93) became the second Pakistan batter to narrowly miss out on a century when he was the last wicket to fall for the home team.

De Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton (71) had revived South Africa with a gritty 94-run third-wicket stand and guided their side to 2-174 in the final session before the visitors lost four wickets for 26 runs to give Pakistan momentum.

Captain Aiden Markram (20) completed 3,000 runs in Test matches and Wiaan Mulder (17), a triple century-maker against Zimbabwe in South Africa's last Test match, both got caught behind off Noman after Pakistan opted to deploy spinners from one end from the onset.

But Rickelton and de Zorzi blunted Sajid Khan (1-73) and Noman by not only playing deep into their crease, but also used their feet well.

Off-spinner Agha broke the threatening stand and triggered the middle-order collapse when Babar Azam plucked a spectacular one-handed catch inches from the ground in the slip as Rickelton tried an expansive shot by coming out of his crease but got a thick outside edge.

