India vs New Zealand, Live Score ICC Women's World T20: India Eye Winning Start In Tournament Opener

A young Indian squad will aim to emerge from the shadows of a winless past when it launches its bid for a maiden title with a tough opener against New Zealand in the first standalone Women's World T20 starting at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday. India have not been very competitive in the shortest format compared to the 50-over game in which they scripted a path-breaking moment last year when they reached the World Cup final. In the end, nerves got the better of them and they lost the title clash to England after being in complete control at one stage.

Live Updates Between India vs New Zealand ICC Women's World T20, straight from the Providence Stadium in Guyana

19:50 IST: Both teams warming up ahead of the start of the match.

Will the @BCCIWomen be ready to start their tournament on a winning note?#NZvIND #WT20 pic.twitter.com/IDzfKYQzoi — ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 9, 2018

19:40 IST: What a moment for Dayalan Hemalatha!

Congratulations to Dayalan Hemalatha who is making her T20I debut for India today!#NZvIND #WT20 pic.twitter.com/tUZmpbAkX6 — ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 9, 2018

19:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the opening match of the ICC Women's World T20 between India and New Zealand from the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and recently-appointed coach Ramesh Powar insist that the team has learnt from that final loss and the presence of youngsters, including six World Cup debutants, makes the squad "fearless". India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts with their best result, a semifinal appearance, coming in 2009 and 2010.

This is the first standalone World T20 for women after being held alongside the men's event in the past editions. In the lead-up to the World T20, India have hit good form, beating hosts Sri Lanka before blanking Australia A at home. What should give them additional confidence going into the opener is the wins against reigning champions West Indies and England in the warm-up matches.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Harriet Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.