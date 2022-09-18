The second match of the Legends League Cricket will be played between Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers on Sunday in Lucknow. The Kings will be led by the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan while former India spinner Harbhajan Singh will be captaining the Tigers. It will be an interesting match as the Irfan Pathan-led side features the likes of Shane Watson, Matt Prior, Naman Ojha, among others. Tigers on the other hand, will be having the services of Australia pacer legend Brett Lee and former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir.

When will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be played on Sunday, September 18.

Where will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be played?

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match begin?

The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match?

The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match be available for streaming?

The Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

