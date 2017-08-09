Law Commission Seeks State Cricket Associations' Views On Legalising Betting

The letter comes in the backdrop of the case in Supreme Court between the BCCI.

The letter comes in the backdrop of the case in Supreme Court between the BCCI. © AFP

In a move that could potentially change the definition of betting in cricket in the country, the Law Commission has written to state cricket associations, seeking their views on whether betting should be legalized in India. A letter written to the associations by Dr. Sanjay Singh, Member Secretary, Law Commission of India, a copy of which was available with NDTV, says that the Supreme Court has mandated that "the Law Commission of India to study the possibility of legalising betting in India".

"While the Law Commission has been reaching out to the various stakeholders to seek their observations and suggestions, it considers that the views of your association will be valuable in formulating its recommendations on betting. May I add here that keeping in view the intertwining nature of betting and gambling, the Commission has decided to consider examination of both, the betting and gambling."

The letter asks the associations to expedite their responses so that the Commission could complete its report at an early date.

The letter comes in the backdrop of the case in Supreme Court between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Bihar and others.

While the BCCI has not reacted officially, sources told NDTV that the letter was being discussed during the meeting between the board and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) currently underway.

Betting has been a delicate topic in cricket in India, with both the Government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) frowning at any such activities.

Several players, franchises and franchise owners have fallen foul with the Government and BCCI regarding betting activities surrounding cricket, especially events like the Indian Premier League.

However, this letter opens the gates to the possibility of legalising betting on cricket, although how the BCCI and its affiliates will respond remains to be seen.

(With inputs from Rica Roy)