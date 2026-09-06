East Zone opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came agonisingly close to registering another fifty before being dismissed for a score of 44 in the first innings of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone on Sunday. Before his departure, however, a small incident took place between Sooryavanshi and South Zone skipper Tilak Varma, who seemingly sledged the 15-year-old batter. Not long after the sledging incident took place, Sooryavanshi was dismissed by Chama V Milind.

Sooryavanshi began the innings in emphatic fashion and even took veteran India pacer Mohammed Siraj to the cleaners. In a video that surfaced, Tilak could be heard saying, "Kya yaar ye vice-captain (What is this vice-captain)?"

However, the sledging attempt didn't seem too serious, as both were seen laughing not long after the incident took place. However, fans on the internet weren't happy to see Tilak adopting such a strategy against the teenage Vaibhav.

While Sooryavanshi missed out on a half-century, his opening partner Abhimanyu Easwaran looked in fine touch as he slammed a 72-run knock off 86 balls with the help of 10 fours and six. Sooryavanshi also hit 5 fours and a six before being dismissed. Easwaran looked to have been influenced by Sooryavanshi's stroke play in the middle and also donned an aggressive avatar before being run out for 72 runs.

Earlier in the semifinal, Sooryavanshi broke a 57-year-old record by becoming the youngest batter to hit a half-century in the Duleep Trophy. He also came close to scoring a hundred before being dismissed for 92 from 81 balls. In the second innings of the semifinal, he scored 40 off 42 balls.

The teenage batter still has another chance of registering a big knock in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final. While East Zone are off to a fine start with the bat in the first innings, we still have a few days of action to go before the match gets concluded.

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