There aren't many stars bigger than Rohit Sharma in Indian cricket. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has given many fans moments to interact with Rohit and click pictures with him. While the Mumbai Indians' campaign hasn't gone as the team had planned, Rohit does have some memorable performances under his belt this campaign. However, the India icon was caught off guard by a fan who tried to take a picture with him, but the phone ran out of battery.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a fan can be seen trying to take a picture with Rohit. But the phone shut down, leaving the fan panicking. As Rohit tried to walk away and board the team bus, the fan asked him to wait as she tried to arrange for another phone. At this moment, Rohit said: "To kya Karun main fir?"

The way Rohit Sharma said “toh abhi kya karu main phir” pic.twitter.com/DpsGv7mW08 — AdityaVarma (@AdityaVarma45_) May 9, 2026

Up next for Mumbai Indians is a challenging contest against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have lost their last two games of the IPL 2026 season. While RCB batting have had to face its own niggles in recent times, the MI line-up showed the glimpse of a glorious past, successfully chasing down 228 against LSG in the recent match.

Rohit Sharma marked his return from an injury layoff with a blistering 84 off 44 balls, and the victory gave them temporary relief after a slew of defeats.

Rohit and his opening companion Ryan Rickelton will have to negate the potent RCB new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

Hardik Pandya missed the match against Lucknow with back spasms, and Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as captain.

Pandya has travelled to Raipur, but his fitness will be monitored closely before taking a final call on his availability for this match.

With PTI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans