Former Sri Lanka captain Kumara Sangakkara caught the headlines recently after he returned to cricket action. Sangakkara, who retired from international cricket in 2015 with over 26,000 international runs, turned up for Shillingstone Cricket Club in the third season of the English village cricket. The Rajasthan Royals head coach made the headlines with his knock against Broadstone CC, smashing 168 runs in a breathtaking display of strokeplay. He smashed 130 of his 168 runs of boundaries, hiting 16 fours and 11 sixes.

However, Sangakkara not only caught the eye for his strokeplay but also for his helmet. The 48-year-old was seen donning a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo on his helmet, which was gifted to him by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Legendary Kumar Sangakkara is back in action on the village greens in England, turning out for Shillingstone CC!

The Sri Lankan great was spotted wearing a helmet gifted by Yashasvi Jaiswal - a wonderful gesture from the young Indian star.

Class is permanent. @KumarSanga2 pic.twitter.com/FnAA60lwtP — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) June 19, 2026

Under Sangakkara, RR reached the IPL 2026 playoffs but were eliminated by the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Jaiswal ended the campaign with 427 runs in 16 games, including three half-centuries and 18 sixes.

Meanwhile, Sangakkaran praised Riyan Parag on his first full season as captain of the Rajasthan Royals.

"I think Riyan's first season as captain has been phenomenal," Sangakkara stated. "He has handled the team well, handled the on-field decisions well; I think that is something that will also grow and develop with all the players and with Riyan himself and the management team we have around him and he will just come back stronger and we will all come back stronger.

"No one really gave us the opportunity or rather we weren't even given a chance to even qualify for this tournament at the start.

"But this just shows how cricket can do to you, if you play well and if you have fun playing this game you're going to perform quite special things."

(With IANS Inputs)

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