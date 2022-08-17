Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday named Indian domestic cricket legend Chandrakant Pandit as its new head coach. KKR were looking to fill the spot after New Zealand's Brendon McCullum quit the position as he took over as England's head coach in Test cricket.

KKR are two-time IPL champions and also finished runners-up in 2021. Their last triumph came in 2014.

Chandrakant Pandit recently coached the Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

He had also coached the Vidarbha team to the Ranji Trophy title in 2018 and 2019. He has also coached Indian domestic cricket's heavyweights Mumbai.

A wicket-keeper batter during his playing days, Pandit had represented India in 5 Tests and 36 ODIs.

Pandit scored more than 8000 runs in first-class cricket at an average in excess of 48.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said, “We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one.”

Promoted

Accepting the new challenge, Chandrakant Pandit said, “It's a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations.”