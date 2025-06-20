Former India cricketers Deep Dasgupta and Sanjay Manjrekar had contrasting takes on star batter KL Rahul's international career, especially Test cricket. Since his debut in 2015, Rahul has played 58 Tests so far, scoring 3,257 runs with a below-par average of 33.57. However, the 33-year-old has not been able to establish himself, be it due to injury or form. However, Dasgupta called out the BCCI for its unfair treatment towards the player. He pointed out Rahul has been made to play at different positions, as per the need of the team.

"See, I just hope they give him a permanent position now. He made his debut in 2014. It's been more than a decade, but we still don't know where does he fit into the Indian Test side? Is he a middle-order batter? Is he an opener? I think it's about time to tell him, 'KL, you've got to play this series or whatever, and you're going to play as an opener. This is what you're going to do. And I think once you give him that position, that security, we will see a different KL Rahul," Dasgupta said on Star Sports.

Dasgupta suggested it's time for the management to give Rahul a fixed spot, since the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are no longer part of the Test setup.

"As of now, in every series, it's like KL Rahul is trying to cement his position from one series to the next. You need a wicketkeeper in South Africa, call him. You need a No. 5, call him. Opener? Yes. So that's something I think is being quite unfair on him. It's been a decade now. Come on. Give him that series, maybe more than that and tell him this is how we are looking at you - as an opener - and play him," he added.

On the contrary, Manjrekar was of the opinion that Rahul has not shown consistency when it comes to Test cricket.

"Am I allowed to contradict? I will be nice. I believe KL Rahul has not shown the kind of consistency that's expected of him at any position. Had this been a guy who averaged 52 as an opener, nobody would dare drop him to No. 4 or 5. Having said that, huge responsibility on him. And Deep, given your assessment of leaving the balls, we'll see how Rahul goes about it today," said Manjrekar.